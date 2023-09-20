PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. undergoes surgery to remove brain tumor

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) pressures Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in a game...
LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. (3) pressures Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker in a game at Baton Rouge on Oct. 8, 2022.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - The family of LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. released a statement Wednesday, saying he had emergency surgery Friday to remove a large brain tumor.

The family said he continues to fight, and they are gaining further clarity on the extent of Greg’s battle. They ask all fans for prayers and support at this time.

“Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results,” they said in the statement. “We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through theses challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities.

“This means the world to us at this difficult time.”

Brooks missed LSU’s 41-14 win at Mississippi State on Saturday, and head coach Brian Kelly had ruled him out for the upcoming SEC home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The only information that had been shared on Brooks’ ordeal previously was that he was dealing with “a medical emergency”.

Brooks is a graduate student from Harvey, Louisiana, and attended West Jefferson High School. He played three seasons at Arkansas before transferring to LSU before the 2022 season.

Brooks was one of LSU’s leaders this year and named a team captain before the season began. During the Tigers’ preseason work in August, Brooks had missed practice time with what he described to be vertigo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly on a motorcycle, prompting a chase...
Man accused of leading Hickory police on chase ending in deadly crash due in court
CMS rolled out its express bus stops at the start of this school year, and is already facing...
CMS express bus routes leaving some magnet school families scrambling
The final budget will allow Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.
Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in NC, will pass budget this week
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
County leaders to hear feedback, host meeting after east Charlotte basketball court controversy
CMPD Animal Care & Control is hoping to clear 39 kennel spaces by Tuesday, Sept. 26.
CMPD Animal Care & Control to renovate shelter, needs to move nearly 40 dogs