Judge revokes bond for man accused of sexually assaulting Belmont Abbey student

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of trespassing and sexually assaulting a student at Belmont Abbey College earlier this month is back in custody with a higher bond.

A judge revoked John Alexander’s initial bond during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

The defendant walked into this courthouse a free man but was walked out of court by bailiffs. His bond is now 10 times higher the original amount set by a Mecklenburg County Magistrate.

“There’s been a slight increase in security, the school has already been making efforts,” said Ashton Hansley, a student at Belmont Abbey College.

Changes at the college after police said John Alexander got into a dorm and sexually assaulted a student while she slept on September third.

Alexander surrendered in Mecklenburg County days later and released on a $50,000

Travis Page, the District Attorney for Gaston County said, “the state think that’s insufficient to guarantee the safety of this community, here in Gaston County.”

The DA argued for bond to be increased, citing a flight risk, the nature of the crime and potentially more victims.

Page added, “a bond of $500,000 secured is more than enough to guarantee his appearance, also to protect the safety of this community and let the students of Belmont Abbey know that they can rest easy tonight.”

Tim Cannady, the defense attorney said, “the case law says good cause is the commission of a new crime or violation of the orders already issues, so the release orders in place, the state doesn’t have either of those here.”

According to the bond release agreement, Alexander is not allowed on-campus at Belmont Abbey – an order he hasn’t broken since his release.

“He’s a level 1, nothing like this in his background,” said Cannady.

Despite the argument, Judge Ed Bogle increased his bond to $500,000.

If released, Alexander must wear a GPS monitor and remain on house arrest except for work.

Back at Belmont Abbey College, students have seen more police and must badge in to get on-campus at certain times.

“A presence of Belmont Police Department, it’s been a slight increase of officers at night around the campus and the specific dorm,” said Hansley.

Despite this incident, Hansley feels safe on campus.

Campus police are doing their part to make students aware.

“Reporting people they see that should not be on campus, making sure their own space is secure and they’re taking proper steps to keep that,” said Andy Leonard, the Belmont Abbey College Chief of Police.

The DA said three other women have come forward with similar claims.

The DA didn’t provide details but added those claims are being investigated and no new charges have been filed.

Alexander is set to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on October 5.

