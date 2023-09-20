PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Judge revokes bond for man accused of sexually assaulting Belmont Abbey student

A judge revoked John Alexander’s initial bond during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Authorities said the man broke into a residence hall and sexually assaulted a female student.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of trespassing and sexually assaulting a student at Belmont Abbey College earlier this month is back in custody with a higher bond.

A judge revoked John Alexander’s initial bond during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

The defendant walked into this courthouse a free man but was walked out of court by bailiffs. His bond is now 10 times higher the original amount set by a Mecklenburg County Magistrate.

“There’s been a slight increase in security, the school has already been making efforts,” said Ashton Hansley, a student at Belmont Abbey College.

Changes at the college after police said John Alexander got into a dorm and sexually assaulted a student while she slept on September third.

Alexander surrendered in Mecklenburg County days later and released on a $50,000

Travis Page, the District Attorney for Gaston County said, “the state think that’s insufficient to guarantee the safety of this community, here in Gaston County.”

The DA argued for bond to be increased, citing a flight risk, the nature of the crime and potentially more victims.

Page added, “a bond of $500,000 secured is more than enough to guarantee his appearance, also to protect the safety of this community and let the students of Belmont Abbey know that they can rest easy tonight.”

Tim Cannady, the defense attorney said, “the case law says good cause is the commission of a new crime or violation of the orders already issues, so the release orders in place, the state doesn’t have either of those here.”

According to the bond release agreement, Alexander is not allowed on-campus at Belmont Abbey – an order he hasn’t broken since his release.

“He’s a level 1, nothing like this in his background,” said Cannady.

Despite the argument, Judge Ed Bogle increased his bond to $500,000.

If released, Alexander must wear a GPS monitor and remain on house arrest except for work.

Back at Belmont Abbey College, students have seen more police and must badge in to get on-campus at certain times.

“A presence of Belmont Police Department, it’s been a slight increase of officers at night around the campus and the specific dorm,” said Hansley.

Despite this incident, Hansley feels safe on campus.

Campus police are doing their part to make students aware.

“Reporting people they see that should not be on campus, making sure their own space is secure and they’re taking proper steps to keep that,” said Andy Leonard, the Belmont Abbey College Chief of Police.

The DA said three other women have come forward with similar claims.

The DA didn’t provide details but added those claims are being investigated and no new charges have been filed.

Alexander is set to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on October 5.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte

Latest News

Authorities said the man broke into a residence hall and sexually assaulted a female student.
Bond revoked for man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College
Governor Cooper announced the project on Tuesday
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
According to MEDIC, the shooting happened on West Sugar Creek Road around 9:15 p.m.
One person shot in north Charlotte, MEDIC says
The airport has 226 based aircraft and is home to NASCAR’s air force as well as several flight...
Emergency training exercise planned at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport