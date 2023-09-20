Gorgeous weather continues before rain chances increase Friday, into weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday will be another beautiful day under mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.

After starting off in the 50s, high temperatures will reach the low 80s in what will likely be a calm weather day.

Thursday will be similar, but with slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds.

By Friday, a good chance for rain returns, with showers possible in the evening. Temperatures will be even cooler Friday with increasing winds and cloud cover.

Wind and rain chances will ramp up even further on Saturday, with gusts of up to 20-30 mph possible. More rain is possible with temperatures in the 70s on what will be the first official day of fall.

