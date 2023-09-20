PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.
County leaders to hear feedback, host meeting after east Charlotte basketball court controversy
CMPD Animal Care & Control is hoping to clear 39 kennel spaces by Tuesday, Sept. 26.
CMPD Animal Care & Control to renovate shelter, needs to move nearly 40 dogs
The final budget will allow Medicaid coverage to begin for hundreds of thousands of adults.
Republicans ditch efforts to expand legal gambling in NC, will pass budget this week
Chanceler Timothy Johnson is accused of driving recklessly on a motorcycle, prompting a chase...
Man accused of leading Hickory police on chase ending in deadly crash due in court
CMS rolled out its express bus stops at the start of this school year, and is already facing...
CMS express bus routes leaving some magnet school families scrambling