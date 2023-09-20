Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve robberies at Charlotte businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continue to work to solve multiple robberies that have happened in Charlotte.

WBTV has featured multiple robberies in Crime Stoppers stories. Some of those robberies are still unsolved.

Police are still trying to identify the people responsible for robbing a tobacco shop back in March. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Tobacco & Vape in the 8400 block of Old Statesville Road.

Surveillance images show two men in the business robbing the store at gunpoint.

Police said the men stole money, tobacco products, and cell phones during the robbery. Both men were wearing dark, baggy clothing.

No one has been charged in connection to the case.

Police are also working to identify an individual who robbed a Family Dollar store in southwest Charlotte.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. July 14 at a Family Dollar store on Westinghouse Boulevard.

Surveillance footage shows an individual walk into the store and steal from the store safe. Even though an employee tried to stop the theft, the intruder got away with cash. The person was wearing a hat, mask, white shirt and dark pants.

Detectives have also asked for the public’s assistance identifying the person responsible for robbing a tobacco store in west Charlotte.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 18 around 7 p.m. at the Chapel Village Tobacco & Vape Shop. The business is in a shopping center close to Moore’s Chapel Road.

A person wearing a white hoodie and black backpack on their chest walked into store. The video shows the person point a gun at a customer and then rob the customer as well as a clerk in the business.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the business after getting money from the register. The entire robbery only lasted about 30 seconds.

Police said they believe an individual who was in the business before the robbery could be the suspect or someone connected to the crime.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.