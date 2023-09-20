Crash involving several vehicles closes busy Cabarrus County highway

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on a busy Cabarrus County highway has closed the road on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 24/27 near Bethel School Road, Midland Fire and Rescue said.

Officials said the incident involved several vehicles and at least six people. At least one of those people was pinned inside a vehicle, but has since been freed.

Firefighters said two heavy rescue units were called in, one from Allen VFD and another from West Stanly.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, but it is unclear how many people were hurt or if anyone was killed.

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area completely.

Related: NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.