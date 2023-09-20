PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
County leaders to hear feedback, host meeting after east Charlotte basketball court controversy

Many residents near Sheffield Park were upset after a basketball court was replaced with pickleball courts.
The pickleball courts in Sheffield Park replaced a full-sized basketball court.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After facing public backlash for replacing a basketball court with pickleball courts in east Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation is addressing the community’s concerns.

The site at Sheffield Park that used to be a full-sized basketball court has since been transformed into three pickleball courts, leaving area residents with only a half-sized basketball court.

Park and Rec said the decision to replace the basketball court was made before engaging with residents, but now it wants the community’s feedback.

Those interested can now fill out a survey to help determine options for park improvements. Then, there will be a meeting on Oct. 4 at Veterans Park Indoor Pavilion on Central Avenue to determine what to do next.

Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation spent $22,000 on the new project.

Park and Rec has asked those wishing to attend to register ahead of time. Click here to access the survey.

