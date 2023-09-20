PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD Animal Care & Control to renovate shelter, needs to move nearly 40 dogs

The shelter’s goal is to clear 39 kennel spaces by Sept. 26.
By Faith Alford
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For months, CMPD’s Animal Care & Control shelter has been struggling with overcrowding.

From people not able to take care of their pets, to taking strays and abuse and neglected animals, there are several reasons pets end up at the shelter. Unfortunately, the situation could soon get much more dire.

The shelter is about to undergo renovations, which means it is going to temporarily lose a lot of space. Shelter officials said they need to clear 39 kennels by Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Animal Care & Control said the community can help alleviate the situation by adopting, fostering or sponsoring a dog. If not enough are moved, some will have to be euthanized.

“In order to be successful, we will need to have more dogs moving out of the shelter and into homes more quickly than the dogs that are coming in,” Melissa Knicely of CMPD Animal Care & Control said. “We will desperately need Charlotte and the surrounding communities to be the lifelines for these dogs.”

Renovations are happening so the shelter can get up to code and can isolate sick dogs. During this phase, shelter staff is clearing out two rooms, which combined can hold up to 36 dogs.

The first renovation phase is expected to be complete by Nov. 1. A second phase will happen later.

To find resources and learn more about how you can help, click here.

Related: CMPD Animal Care & Control launching new training partnership for adopted dogs

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

27-year-old Da-Jaun Lamont Russell was charged.
Salisbury man charged in kidnapping case in Lexington
CMS rolled out its express bus stops at the start of this school year, and is already facing...
CMS express bus routes leaving some magnet school families scrambling
Today, Concord is North Carolina’s 10th largest and sixth fastest growing city.
Share your opinion and shape Concord’s future
SUZUKA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 09: Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Japanese GP at Suzuka on...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team says “Konnichiwa,” preps for Japanese Grand Prix