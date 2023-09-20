CMPD Animal Care & Control to renovate shelter, needs to move nearly 40 dogs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For months, CMPD’s Animal Care & Control shelter has been struggling with overcrowding.

From people not able to take care of their pets, to taking strays and abuse and neglected animals, there are several reasons pets end up at the shelter. Unfortunately, the situation could soon get much more dire.

The shelter is about to undergo renovations, which means it is going to temporarily lose a lot of space. Shelter officials said they need to clear 39 kennels by Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Animal Care & Control said the community can help alleviate the situation by adopting, fostering or sponsoring a dog. If not enough are moved, some will have to be euthanized.

“In order to be successful, we will need to have more dogs moving out of the shelter and into homes more quickly than the dogs that are coming in,” Melissa Knicely of CMPD Animal Care & Control said. “We will desperately need Charlotte and the surrounding communities to be the lifelines for these dogs.”

Renovations are happening so the shelter can get up to code and can isolate sick dogs. During this phase, shelter staff is clearing out two rooms, which combined can hold up to 36 dogs.

The first renovation phase is expected to be complete by Nov. 1. A second phase will happen later.

To find resources and learn more about how you can help, click here.

