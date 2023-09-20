Bank of America raising minimum wage to $23 an hour in October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bank of America is again increasing its U.S. minimum hourly wage for employees.

The Charlotte-based company will move to $23 in October as part of its path to $25 by 2025, Bank of America announced on Wednesday.

This will increase the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees to nearly $48,000, according to information from the company. In the last six years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to:

$15 in 2017

$17 in 2019

$20 in 2020

$21 in 2021

$22 in 2022

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational to being a great place to work,” Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, said in a statement. “By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers and communities. Our commitment to $25 by 2025 is how we share success with you and lead the way for other companies.”

