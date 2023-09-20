PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bank of America raising minimum wage to $23 an hour in October

The company has been raising its minimum hourly wage over the last six years.
It's part of the company's path to $25 by 2025.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Bank of America is again increasing its U.S. minimum hourly wage for employees.

The Charlotte-based company will move to $23 in October as part of its path to $25 by 2025, Bank of America announced on Wednesday.

This will increase the minimum annualized salary for full-time employees to nearly $48,000, according to information from the company. In the last six years, Bank of America raised the minimum hourly wage to:

  • $15 in 2017
  • $17 in 2019
  • $20 in 2020
  • $21 in 2021
  • $22 in 2022

“Providing a competitive minimum rate of pay is foundational to being a great place to work,” Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America, said in a statement. “By investing in a variety of benefits to attract and develop talented teammates, we are investing in the long-term success of our employees, customers and communities. Our commitment to $25 by 2025 is how we share success with you and lead the way for other companies.”

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
A teenage girl found a phone take to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

Latest News

WBTV News at Noon
Bank of America raising minimum wage to $23 an hour in October
WBTV News at Noon
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
Dr. Mark S. Benno, National Education Leadership Manager from Apple, Inc., is the speaker for...
Venue change announced for Rowan Chamber Thursday event