Victim identified in deadly southwest Charlotte crash

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another injured in a two-car crash Monday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators said a 2005 Buick Lacrosse was heading southwest on Sandy Porter Road when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected.

The Buick then veered into oncoming traffic and was hit in the passenger side by a 1998 Ford Econoline van, according to the CMPD.

Medic responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Buick, identified as Issac Lindsey Huey Jr., 46, dead from injuries sustained in the collision, officers said.

The 67-year-old driver of the Ford van was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators said it is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the crash, and toxicology results are pending.

