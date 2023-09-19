Venue change announced for Rowan Chamber Thursday event

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has changed the venue of the PIP breakfast to the Wallace Educational Forum (500 N. Main St.) on Thurs., Sept. 21, 7:30 a.m. Unfortunately, Trinity Oaks is undergoing some unexpected construction and could not host the event. Trinity Oaks will still cater the breakfast.

Dr. Mark S. Benno, National Education Leadership Manager from Apple, Inc., is the speaker for the Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast.

Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools Dr. Kelly Withers will provide the introduction with this “Back to School” themed program. Global Contact Services is the sponsor of the PIP.

“The Chamber is very excited about the PIP kick-off,” said Elaine Holden, Chair of the Board with NC Transportation Museum Foundation. She continued, “We want all our Chamber members to get their Power Cards now so they don’t miss out on any of the PIP speakers and high level networking opportunities.”

Other PIP speakers include top North Carolina elected officials and business leaders. The dates for the 2023-24 season are: Sept. 21; Oct. 19; Nov. 16; Dec. 14; Jan. 18; Feb. 15; March 21 April 18; and, May 16.

The Chamber’s popular Power Card will once again be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month.

The Chamber’s breakfast series averaged 120 attendees each month during its last nine seasons. Sponsors will have the exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and provide a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies will share updates with the local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region.

The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Sept. 19 by 5 p.m. The cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members.

The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

