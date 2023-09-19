PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
TV’s Judge Greg Mathis deliver convocation remarks at Livingstone College

Mathis spoke on the importance of equal justice and advocating for urban youth.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - TV’s Judge Greg Mathis was in Salisbury on Monday to deliver remarks at the Fall Convocation at Livingstone College.

Judge Mathis is a well-known national figure recognized for his advocacy campaigns for urban youth and equal justice. He has an inspirational life story of a street youth who rose from jail to Judge. He has provided hope to millions who watch him on the Emmy® nominated, award-winning television court show Judge Mathis daily.

His public service career began in college, where he led Free South Africa and voter registration campaigns on campus while also working nights at McDonald’s as a swing manager. In his efforts to reach out to youth and ex-offenders both in and outside the courtroom, Judge Mathis opened the Mathis community center in his hometown of Detroit. He has assisted thousands of youths with his non-profit agency, Young Adults Asserting Themselves (Y.A.A.T.), which provides career, business start-up, job opportunities, job training, and college enrollment assistance.

Judge Mathis has received numerous awards and keys to the city from government officials and honorary doctorates from Florida A&M University and Eastern Michigan University. He has also appeared on various shows such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Today Show, Larry King Live, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Livingstone College was honored to host Judge Mathis as the Fall Convocation speaker with his inspiring message on the importance of equal justice and advocating for urban youth,” wrote Dr. State W. Alexander, III, Vice-President of Communication and Marketing for Livingstone.

