A sweet spin on a popular soda

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you are looking for a way to add some sugar to your Lipton tea, you may want to try Sprite.

This trend is all over TikTok and it’s simple to do.

All you will need to try this out is Sprite and two Lipton tea bags. Add the tea bags to a bottle of Sprite and let steep for 10 minutes.

Let us know if you tried this new trend!

You may also like: ‘The Conspiracy’ is the newest hidden gem in Uptown

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.