Suspect in University of North Carolina shooting is not competent for trial, his attorneys say

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North...
Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, center, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Qi has been charged by the UNC Police Department with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on educational property, both felony charges.(Hannah Schoenbaum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Attorneys for a University of North Carolina graduate student accused of killing his academic advisor said in court on Tuesday that a doctor has found their client not competent to proceed with trial.

Defense attorneys for Tailei Qi told Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour they plan to file a motion challenging Qi’s capacity to proceed. Meanwhile, the judge granted a request from prosecutors to get a separate competency evaluation.

Qi is charged with killing Dr. Zijie Yan inside a campus laboratory on Aug. 28. Police were alerted when a 911 caller reported gunfire at Caudill Labs. Qi was not at the building when officers arrived soon after.

Police arrested the Chapel Hill resident without force off campus less than two hours after the shooting. He is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and having a gun on educational property.

The attack and hourslong lockdown terrified students and faculty who had just returned to campus for the start of the fall semester.

At the Tuesday hearing, Qi spoke multiple times, including asking for new attorneys, WTVD-TV reported.

Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour advised Qi to remain quiet.

“I don’t want you to say anything else today. What I want you to know is that you have two lawyers beside you who are willing to work for you and with you, and what they need from you is your cooperation and your help,” Baddour said.

The campus of the state’s flagship public university was locked down again last week over reports of an armed and dangerous person. No shots were fired and an arrest was made.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

