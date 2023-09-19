PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

SC ready to carry out executions by lethal injection again, governor says

Gov. McMaster and the Department of Corrections told the state’s Supreme Court Tuesday that the state can now carry out executions using lethal injection.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Corrections told the state’s Supreme Court Tuesday that the state can now carry out executions using lethal injection now that lawmakers passed a “shield law.”

The notification came in the form of a legal filing to the high court.

“Justice has been delayed for too long in South Carolina,” McMaster said. “This filing brings our state one step closer to being able to once again carry out the rule of law and bring grieving families and loved ones the closure they are rightfully owed.”

McMaster had called for state lawmakers to pass a shield law, which would protect the identities of those involved “in the planning or execution of a death sentence,” a release from the governor’s office states. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling made similar pleas of lawmakers to pass such a law. South Carolina had an unintended 12-year moratorium on the death penalty after its lethal injection drugs passed their expiration date and pharmacies refused to sell the state more.

The state’s General Assembly passed a law to enact the Shield Statute this year. McMaster signed the statute into law on May 12 and the state’s Department of Corrections continued its efforts to secure the drugs with the new shield provision in place.

Two years ago, South Carolina tried to work around the lack of lethal injection drugs by passing a law creating a firing squad and giving inmates a choice between dying by bullets to the heart or in the state’s electric chair, which was first used to kill an inmate in 1913. But a court challenge over whether those execution methods are constitutionally prohibited as cruel and unusual punishments put the new law on hold.

The governor’s office said the South Carolina Department of Corrections made more than 1,300 contacts in search of lethal injection drugs, including drug manufacturers, supplies, compounding pharmacies and other potential sources.

The state has been able to secure pentobarbital for carrying out an execution by lethal injection under a one-drug protocol, the governor’s office said.

“The department’s lethal injection policy has been revised to provide for the use of a one-drug protocol,” a release from the governor’s office states. “The new protocol is essentially identical to protocols used by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and at least six other states. Courts have upheld the use of this drug against constitutional challenges.”

South Carolina law specifies the electric chair as the default method of execution while giving inmates the option of choosing death by firing squad or lethal injection if those methods are available. All three methods outlined in law are now available to carry out a death sentence.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Former Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson was charged recently by the North Carolina Department of...
Former Conover fire chief resigns, facing multiple criminal charges
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet
John Foster Alexander
Bond revoked for man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College