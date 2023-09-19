Records: Lincoln County commissioner arrested, charged with DWI

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County commissioner was arrested and charged with DWI on Monday night, jail records show.

Anita Branch McCall was booked into the Gaston County Jail just before 11 p.m., records show.

Booking information revealed she was charged with the aforementioned DWI, along with possession of an open container and reckless driving.

McCall was released from jail shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She has served on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners since 2016. Her current term is set to expire in December 2024.

Just last year, the chairman of the board, Carrol Mitchem, was also arrested for DWI. He has held his position as chairman, according to Lincoln County website.

