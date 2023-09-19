PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Records: Lincoln County commissioner arrested, charged with DWI

Jail records show Anita McCall was booked into the Gaston County Jail on Monday night.
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County commissioner was arrested and charged with DWI on Monday night, jail records show.

Anita Branch McCall was booked into the Gaston County Jail just before 11 p.m., records show.

Booking information revealed she was charged with the aforementioned DWI, along with possession of an open container and reckless driving.

McCall was released from jail shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She has served on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners since 2016. Her current term is set to expire in December 2024.

Just last year, the chairman of the board, Carrol Mitchem, was also arrested for DWI. He has held his position as chairman, according to Lincoln County website.

Related: Lincoln County Commissioners chairman arrested, charged with DWI

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
4 people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

Latest News

A teenage girl found a phone taped to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Officials with Elon University could announce the coming of a law program to Charlotte.
Elon University to open Charlotte Regional Center, potentially bring law program
Python found in Pickens Walmart parking lot
Python found in Upstate parking lot adopted by officer
Image depicting traffic cones
NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line