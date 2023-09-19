PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Panthers veteran LB Shaq Thompson carted off vs. Saints with ankle injury, ruled out

Thompson was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New...
Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson leaves the field after getting hurt against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Panthers inside linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field with what the team said was a right ankle injury against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night and ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Panthers initially announced Thompson was doubtful to return with a shin injury, then said after halftime he was out with an ankle injury.

Also, Saints running running back Jamaal Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter and was questionable to return. Tony Jones Jr. replaced Williams.

Thompson was injured late in the first quarter when Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning and Panthers defensive lineman DeShawn Williams were engaged in a block and rolled up on the back of Thompson’s right leg as he was trying to make a tackle.

Thompson, in his ninth season with the Panthers, is one of the team’s emotional leaders. Before he was helped onto the cart, the entire Panthers bench ran on the field to wish Thompson well.

The second-longest tenured player on Carolina’s roster, Thompson had a career-high 135 tackles last season. He became only the fifth player in franchise history to amass at least 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

