NCSHP: Concord Police vehicle involved in I-485 crash near Mecklenburg Co. line

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers are investigating a crash involving a Concord Police Department vehicle that happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 485 near the Union-Mecklenburg County line, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on the inner loop of I-485 near Exit 47 to Lawyers Road just before 8 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Officials said all lanes had reopened as of 9 a.m. Traffic maps, however, show long backups in both directions near the exit.

Medic said one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

It is not immedaitely clear what led up to the crash.

