‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County commissioner was arrested and charged with driving while impaired on Monday night, jail records show.

Anita Branch McCall was booked into the Gaston County Jail just before 11 p.m., records show. Booking information revealed she was charged with the aforementioned DWI, along with possession of an open container and reckless driving.

McCall was released from jail shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

She has served on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners since 2016. Her current term is set to expire in December 2024.

“I was charged with Driving While Impaired by the Gaston County Police Department along with other infractions. My actions were unacceptable and I take full responsibility for my decisions,” McCall said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “I apologize to my family, friends and all of Lincoln County for my actions. I am so thankful that I did not hurt myself or anyone else. I will learn from this and move ahead hopefully a better person because of this.”

McCall also thanked the Gaston County Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their professionalism.

“I know they have a difficult job every day, and I am sorry my actions led to this experience but I appreciate the hard work they do to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Just last year, the chairman of the board, Carrol Mitchem, was also arrested for DWI. He has held his position as chairman, according to the Lincoln County website.

