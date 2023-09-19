PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mooresville police investigate threats at MGSD schools

An initial investigation showed the calls were made using an internet app that hides the caller’s real number and replaces it with an unrelated number.
An initial investigation showed the calls were made using an internet app that hides the...
An initial investigation showed the calls were made using an internet app that hides the caller’s real number and replaces it with an unrelated number.((Source: KAUZ))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville police have recently been investigating a series of threatening phone calls directed at two Mooresville Graded School District (MGSD) schools.

On September 5, September 14, and September 18, 2023, officials at Selma Burke Middle School and East Mooresville Intermediate School received multiple phone calls saying that if classes weren’t cancelled for the rest of the school year, a bomb would be placed in the schools, according to a news release.

On each of these days, police said MGSD officials and MPD School Resource Officers (SROs) evacuated the school buildings, and the facilities were searched with explosives detection K9s. To ensure student and staff safety, additional precautions were put in place by the district and police at both schools. Detectives also began an investigation into the threats.

According to police, an initial investigation showed the calls were made using an internet app that hides the caller’s real number and replaces it with an unrelated number. With evidence collected after the calls on September 14, police were able to find concealed digital evidence connected with the calls. Detectives reached out to the related service provider for assistance and provided the required legal paperwork to obtain the requested information. While awaiting the results of this request, the call on September 18 was placed. After an appeal to expedite the request, Detectives obtained an address associated with the calls’ digital service.

Using this information, police said detectives were able to identify two juvenile suspects who attend the involved schools. After speaking with the two involved juveniles and their parent about the incidents, the juveniles admitted to placing the calls to both schools. Multiple cell phones were recovered from a disposal location disclosed by the juveniles.

In accordance with North Carolina Statues involving juveniles, information from the investigation and the involved juveniles will be forwarded to Juvenile Court Services for requested review for possible charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. The juveniles will also face school disciplinary action as determined by MGSD.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash

Latest News

Monday night’s matchup will be the first at Bank of America Stadium for rookie QB Bryce Young.
Panthers to host division-rival Saints in home opener
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Photo by Liz Kaszynski FP150855 Hehs Beaufort Code One Aerial...
Debris field found in search for F-35 jet in Williamsburg County
The passenger of the Land Rover was located after the crash.
Driver of stolen car flees after deadly Charlotte crash, police say
Former Lowcountry attorney Cory Fleming listens to the prosecutor during his sentencing hearing...
Fleming sentenced, Murdaugh trial date set in Beaufort Co. court