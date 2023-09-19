Mary Herington named Town Engineer for Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has named Mary Herington, PE, its Town Engineer.

In her role, Mary will lead the Town’s Engineering Department and oversee engineering design and construction inspections, capital project budget planning, storm water administration, and site permitting for the Town.

According to a press release, Mary is a licensed engineer, with nearly a decade of experience in civil and environmental engineering. She was most recently Town Engineer for the Town of Webster, New York, where she also served on the Board of Directors for the Genesee Valley Chapter, New York Water Environment Association.

Previous to that role, Mary served as a Facility and Capital Project Manager for the Monroe County (New York) Department of Environmental Services and worked as a design consultant for five years.

“Mary’s mix of detailed design work, overseeing multi-million dollar facility projects, and developing relationships with the local government and community, makes her receptive, organized, fast-thinking, budget-focused, and schedule-driven,” said Rob Donham, Harrisburg’s Town Manager. “Her experience will certainly make an immediate and effective impact on our engineering efforts for the Town.”

“I’m excited to support the Town of Harrisburg’s focus on responsible development and help shape the future of this vibrant, growing town,” Mary said. “I’ve already started evaluating the Town’s immediate needs and promise to work diligently to maintain the high quality of engineering services this department has provided its residents.”

Mary relocated from New York to the Harrisburg area. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University at Buffalo.

