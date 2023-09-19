PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man wanted after mother, son killed in crash involving Hickory police in custody

While the pursuit was still underway, a minivan entered the intersection of Highway 70 Southwest and 13th Street Southwest and was hit by police.
Chanceler Timothy Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Chanceler Timothy Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday.(Source: Catawba County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – The motorcycle driver accused of leading Hickory police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash has been arrested. jail records state.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death and one count of misdemeanor probation violation out of county, according to information on the Catawba County Jail website.

Records state he was booked on Sept. 19. He has a Sept. 20 court appearance on the two felony charges and a Sept. 25 court date for the probation violation charge, according to the jail website.

Police said the Sept. 8 chase happened after the motorcycle driver failed to stop for officers after he was seen driving carelessly and recklessly on Highway 70 Southwest near Fourth Street Southwest.

While the pursuit was still underway, a minivan entered the intersection of Highway 70 Southwest and 13th Street Southwest and was hit by police.

The occupants of the minivan, 38-year-old Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael Lail, died as a result of the crash, authorities said.

Police said the motorcycle did not stop after the collision.

Cynthia Lail and her son Michael were killed when their minivan was struck by a police SUV pursuing a motorcycle.

