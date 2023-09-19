Man arrested in connection to deadly Chester Co. shooting, deputies say

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Monday night in connection to a deadly shooting in Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Zykerrion White, 25, is currently in the Chester County Detention Center. He was wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened in the Great Falls area near Old Winnsboro Road and Tanglewood Road on Sept. 12. One person was shot and killed.

SLED assisted the sheriff’s office in their investigation.

This story will be updated as more details are made available.

