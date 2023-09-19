PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
I-485 closed near Mecklenburg County line due to crash

The crash happened near Exit 47 to Lawyers Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes are closed on I-485 near the Union-Mecklenburg County line following a crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the inner loop near Exit 47 to Lawyers Road just before 8 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Officials do not expect the roadway to reopen until around 10 a.m.

Traffic maps show long backups in both directions near the exit.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the crash.

Drivers can view real-time traffic maps here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

The crash happened on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane.
