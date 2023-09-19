I-485 closed near Mecklenburg County line due to crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes are closed on I-485 near the Union-Mecklenburg County line following a crash on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the inner loop near Exit 47 to Lawyers Road just before 8 a.m., the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said.

Officials do not expect the roadway to reopen until around 10 a.m.

Traffic maps show long backups in both directions near the exit.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what led up to the crash.

