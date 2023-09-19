PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flags at half-staff, service planned today in Lexington and Salisbury for fallen Forsyth Co. deputy

Procession will pass through Davidson and Rowan going to the National Cemetery
Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, of Lexington Passed away September 9, 2023.(Davidson County Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Flags at state facilities are at half-staff through sunset today in honor of a fallen Forsyth County deputy.

Governor Roy Cooper issued that order in honor of Deputy Auston Smith Reudelhuber who died in the line of duty on Saturday, September 9.

“I am saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber. He served North Carolina and the Forsyth County community with distinction and our prayers are with his family and friends during this most difficult time,” Governor Cooper said in a news release.

Reudelhuber served with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office since 2021 in the field services division. He previously served as a K-9 Officer for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, where he served more than three years. A military veteran, Reudelhuber served in the U.S. Army for six years and was also an active member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Deputy Reudelhuber, 32, died in a crash on Highway 150. According to the Highway Patrol, he was in his patrol car when officials said a box truck hit him.

He died from his injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

A celebration of Deputy Reudelhuber’s life will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Rich Fork Baptist Church where he attended.  A burial will follow in the Salisbury National Cemetery. The family will see friends on Monday from 3-8 pm at Wella Farm 368 Weldon Smith Rd., Lexington, NC.

