Fire forces families out of Charlotte extended stay hotel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For residents at the Suburban Studios in Charlotte, the past 24 hours have been a nightmare.

“My boyfriend calls me and says there was a fire that we’re not going to be able to stay here tonight,” one resident said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Department officials said that when crews arrived, they found a sprinkler head had activated due to a grease fire in one of the third-floor rooms.

“There was water damage throughout the building from the sprinkler system activation. Charlotte Fire turned the sprinkler system off due to water coming out of electrical outlets and electrical breaker boxes. With no active sprinkler system and for the safety of the residents the building needed to be secured,” the department stated. “Charlotte Fire and Charlotte Emergency Management remained on scene to help relocate individuals that could not reoccupy the building.”

On Tuesday afternoon, an unsafe sign was posted outside the front office.

“A lot of people stay here because they have no places to go,” one resident said.

While some were able to get another place to sleep, others slept inside their vehicles overnight.

“We got a lot of throw blankets and we just piled up in the car to sleep,” a mother said.

“In my car. Me, my girl and my two puppies. We was told this morning. Last night we was told that this morning people would come to assist us, people from the city and all that. Nobody’s been here,” Kenneth Barnes said.

Residents said some have already paid for months to live at the extended-stay hotel. WBTV reached out to the Red Cross about assistance but has not heard back.

“You know, you given up these advertisement about in a crisis situation, we will always be there to help you, but where is the help?” Barnes asked.

Choice Hotels International did release a statement that said:

“The Suburban Studios near University Of North Carolina-Charlotte is a franchised location and is independently owned and operated. We are in contact with hotel management as they work with the fire department to conduct a full review of what happened.”

WBTV also reached out to Suburban Studios but was told to leave because the hotel is private property.

Late Tuesday, a resident said lights were turned back on for part of the building and some of them would be allowed back inside. Others would have to wait days for a refund, she added.

