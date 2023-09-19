PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire forces families out of Charlotte extended stay hotel

On Tuesday afternoon, an unsafe sign was posted outside the front office.
While some were able to get another place to sleep, others slept inside their vehicles overnight.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For residents at the Suburban Studios in Charlotte, the past 24 hours have been a nightmare.

“My boyfriend calls me and says there was a fire that we’re not going to be able to stay here tonight,” one resident said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, firefighters were called just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. Department officials said that when crews arrived, they found a sprinkler head had activated due to a grease fire in one of the third-floor rooms.

“There was water damage throughout the building from the sprinkler system activation. Charlotte Fire turned the sprinkler system off due to water coming out of electrical outlets and electrical breaker boxes. With no active sprinkler system and for the safety of the residents the building needed to be secured,” the department stated. “Charlotte Fire and Charlotte Emergency Management remained on scene to help relocate individuals that could not reoccupy the building.”

On Tuesday afternoon, an unsafe sign was posted outside the front office.

“A lot of people stay here because they have no places to go,” one resident said.

While some were able to get another place to sleep, others slept inside their vehicles overnight.

“We got a lot of throw blankets and we just piled up in the car to sleep,” a mother said.

“In my car. Me, my girl and my two puppies. We was told this morning. Last night we was told that this morning people would come to assist us, people from the city and all that. Nobody’s been here,” Kenneth Barnes said.

Residents said some have already paid for months to live at the extended-stay hotel. WBTV reached out to the Red Cross about assistance but has not heard back.

“You know, you given up these advertisement about in a crisis situation, we will always be there to help you, but where is the help?” Barnes asked.

Choice Hotels International did release a statement that said:

“The Suburban Studios near University Of North Carolina-Charlotte is a franchised location and is independently owned and operated. We are in contact with hotel management as they work with the fire department to conduct a full review of what happened.”

WBTV also reached out to Suburban Studios but was told to leave because the hotel is private property.

Late Tuesday, a resident said lights were turned back on for part of the building and some of them would be allowed back inside. Others would have to wait days for a refund, she added.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill
This $58.3 million initiative is set to generate 112 new jobs over the next five years with 85...
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

Governor Cooper announced the project on Tuesday
Chick-fil-A announces major facility at site of old Kannapolis baseball park
Anita McCall was arrested and charged with DWI, Gaston County jail records show.
‘My actions were unacceptable’: Lincoln Co. commissioner apologizes after DWI arrest
Former Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson was charged recently by the North Carolina Department of...
Former Conover fire chief resigns, facing multiple criminal charges
Authorities block of Bartells Road in Williamsburg County Monday as teams searched for the...
New details emerge slowly after crash of F-35 jet