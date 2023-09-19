Elon University opens Charlotte Regional Center, announces new law program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from Elon University opened a new academic building and announced plans to bring a new law program to Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

The university officially opened its Charlotte Regional Center on Tremont Avenue, which will serve as the site of the part-time law degree program.

Elon already has a law school in Greensboro, which has more than 400 students enrolled.

The law school will become the first in the area in several years. Back in 2017, the Charlotte School of Law closed after losing its license, leaving Charlotte as the largest city in the country without a law school.

Officials said law classes are scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024, pending approval of the American Bar Association. Applications for the program will open on Oct. 1, 2023.

The university said the Elon Law Flex Program is designed for working professionals and students can complete degrees in four years. A full range of electives will provide opportunities in law clinics, publication in law journals and moot court programs and competitions.

In addition to the law program, the 14,000-square foot Charlotte Regional Center will also host undergraduate students majoring or minoring in sport management.

