Elon University to open Charlotte Regional Center, potentially bring law program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A announcement is happening in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood on Tuesday morning as officials from Elon University talk about academic programs coming to Charlotte.

The university will open its Charlotte Regional Center on Tremont Street, and there is a lot of speculation that it could include some type of law school program.

In July, Elon filed an application with the American Bar Association to establish a separate location in Charlotte.

The university already has a law school in Greensboro, where the school has more than 400 students.

If it does in fact open a law school in Charlotte, it would be the first in the area in several years. Back in 2017, the Charlotte School of Law closed after losing its license, leaving Charlotte as the largest city in the country without a law school.

There is currently no word on whether a potential law program would be a self-contained school or if it would be connected to the law school in Greensboro.

