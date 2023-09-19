PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Elon University to open Charlotte Regional Center, potentially bring law program

Officials from the university will discuss academic programs coming to Charlotte.
Officials with Elon University could announce the coming of a law program to Charlotte.
By Mary Calkins
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A announcement is happening in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood on Tuesday morning as officials from Elon University talk about academic programs coming to Charlotte.

The university will open its Charlotte Regional Center on Tremont Street, and there is a lot of speculation that it could include some type of law school program.

In July, Elon filed an application with the American Bar Association to establish a separate location in Charlotte.

The university already has a law school in Greensboro, where the school has more than 400 students.

If it does in fact open a law school in Charlotte, it would be the first in the area in several years. Back in 2017, the Charlotte School of Law closed after losing its license, leaving Charlotte as the largest city in the country without a law school.

There is currently no word on whether a potential law program would be a self-contained school or if it would be connected to the law school in Greensboro.

Related: Inside the plans to restore Barber-Scotia College

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a home off Park Avenue in...
Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
4 people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

Latest News

A teenage girl found a phone taped to a toilet seat lid aboard a flight from Charlotte to Boston.
Teen discovers hidden camera in airplane bathroom after taking off in Charlotte
Officials with Elon University could announce the coming of a law program to Charlotte.
Elon University to open Charlotte Regional Center, potentially bring law program
Mary relocated from New York to the Harrisburg area. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in...
Mary Herington named Town Engineer for Harrisburg
There will be three days of action-packed fun on and off the track at zMAX Dragway, where the...
Can’t-miss attractions at this Weekend’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals in Concord
In a significant achievement, Catawba has also been recognized as the #25 Best Value College in...
Catawba College ranked in the Top 10 in US News & World Report’s Best College’s Guide