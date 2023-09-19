PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Domestic disturbance leads to burglary charges and $100,000 bond for one man

Carlos Trejo-Arteaga, 32, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What deputies say may have started as a domestic disturbance resulted in a man being arrested on burglary charges.

Carlos A. Trejo-Arteaga, 32, was charged with first degree burglary on Friday, September 15, and jailed under a bond of $100,000. He is due in court on October 4.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 13, in the 200 block of Arrowood Road, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Trejo-Arteaga was arrested after he was accused of trying to break into a neighbor’s apartment through a window.

Deputies say Trejo-Arteaga was involved in an argument with his girlfriend when the woman left the apartment. Trejo-Arteaga then allegedly tried to get into the neighboring apartment by breaking windows.

The resident called 911 and deputies say that when they arrived they found Trejo-Arteaga at the residence with a cut on his forearm.

Trejo-Arteaga was treated for injuries and later charged.

