Comfortable temperatures continue before rain chances return late in the week

Chances for scattered showers will increase beginning Thursday and into the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The string of comfortable days will continue today with more fall-like temperatures and afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will drop into the 50s in the mornings before heating up to around 80 degrees in the afternoon. Both days look to be dry with sunshine later in the day.

Things will cool off even more Thursday and Friday, with highs only reaching the 70s as a chance for scattered showers returns.

Rain chances will increase as we get closer to the weekend, with scattered showers expected Saturday.

In the tropics, Ophelia is the next storm we’re keeping an eye on, as Hurricane Nigel is a Category 1 with no imminent threats to land.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

