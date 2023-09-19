PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD: Person shot in south Charlotte neighborhood over the weekend

It’s not immediately known if anyone has been arrested at this time.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A person was injured in a shooting over the weekend in south Charlotte, police said.

The man suffered serious injuries after being shot on Sharon Road around 2:17 p.m. on Sunday, according to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s not far from the Myers Park area.

Officers said the shooter and the victim did not know each other. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

The report states the charges are for aggravated assault. It’s not immediately known if anyone has been arrested at this time.

