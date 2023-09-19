5 injured after south Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people are injured after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said the crash happened around 6 p.m. near E. Arrowood Road and Kings Ridge Drive.

According to MEDIC, two people have life-threatening injuries, one person has serious injuries and two people have minor injuries.

No further details were released.

