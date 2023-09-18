Woman found dead Sunday morning in Salisbury, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Salisbury over the weekend.

Officers were called to Park Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to a report from Salisbury Police.

Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-laines was found. Police and firefighters attempted life-saving measures but say the woman died at the scene.

Police said the injuries were consistent with an assault. The homicide could have occurred any time between midnight and approximately 8:00 a.m., according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case and police said it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

