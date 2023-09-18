Woman found dead in Salisbury home, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Salisbury over the weekend.

It’s the first homicide within the city limits of Salisbury this year, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Park Avenue just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, according to a report from Salisbury Police.

Investigators said 35-year-old Nohemy Hernandez-Laines was found with injuries consistent with an assault. Police and firefighters attempted life-saving measures but say the woman died at the scene.

The homicide could have occurred any time between midnight and approximately 8 a.m., according to police.

Speaking through a family friend acting as a translator, the sister of Hernandez-Laines said that the family was devastated at her loss.

“She (the sister) wants justice for her sister. It was something that was unexpected for them,” the sister said through the translator. “If anybody saw something, say something, speak up. She didn’t deserve what happened to her. Whoever did this to her, at least have the heart to face what they did to her.”

No arrests have been made in the case and police said it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

