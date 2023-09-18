PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Talking latest wedding cake trends with Miri Nadler Cake Design

One thing they don’t ever use is fondant.
We also talked about the latest wedding cake trends.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s an important part of the wedding reception - the cake.

It’s got to look good and taste good.

Miri Nadler Cake Design specializes in luxury weddings and large events up and down the East Coast, with a special emphasis on events in Charlotte, Charleston and Raleigh.

One thing they don’t ever use is fondant. All of their cakes are coated in Swiss meringue buttercream!

Owner Miri Nadler joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us what goes into decorating a show-stopping wedding cake!

You may also like: Celebrating National Chocolate Milkshake Day with Urban Sweets

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub
Christian Daniel Martinez was charged.
Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

Latest News

Find out how these two got their food truck up and running in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with Burger Box Food Truck
Miri Nadler reveals wedding cake design
Miri Nadler reveals wedding cake design
WBTV News at Noon
Talking latest wedding cake trends with Miri Nadler Cake Design
Making a wedding cake with Miri Nadler Cake Design
Making a wedding cake with Miri Nadler Cake Design