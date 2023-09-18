Talking latest wedding cake trends with Miri Nadler Cake Design

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s an important part of the wedding reception - the cake.

It’s got to look good and taste good.

Miri Nadler Cake Design specializes in luxury weddings and large events up and down the East Coast, with a special emphasis on events in Charlotte, Charleston and Raleigh.

One thing they don’t ever use is fondant. All of their cakes are coated in Swiss meringue buttercream!

Owner Miri Nadler joined us in the QC Kitchen to show us what goes into decorating a show-stopping wedding cake!

