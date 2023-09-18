PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury City Council candidate forum scheduled for October 16

Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure and transportation systems.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce invites you to a Salisbury City Council Candidate Forum to be held on Mon., October 16, 6 p.m., at the Norvell Theatre (135 E. Fisher St.).  The event is free and open to the public.

The event is sponsored by the Salisbury Post, Catawba College and the Rowan Chamber. The purpose of the event is to educate voters about the candidates and their stands on issues of importance to the business community.

Moderator Mark Lewis, Rowan Chamber Governmental Affairs Volunteer with Peoples Bank will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Please send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com.

All candidates for Mayor and City Council were invited to the forum. The Candidates that have confirmed their attendance are incumbents Mayor Karen Alexander (running unopposed) Mayor Pro Tem Tamara Sheffield, Council Members Harry McLaughlin, Anthony Smith, David Post, and challengers Gemale Black, Shanikka Gadson-Harris and Rasheed Hasan.

Protocol includes: campaign buttons are permitted; however, no signage, campaign materials or mascots will be allowed. Tables will not be provided for the candidates to display their materials. Please refrain from putting campaign signs at the event venue. The Chamber holds annual Candidate Forums through the guidance of the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee.  The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses and citizens. The committee is open to Chamber Members. The committee reviews relevant local, state and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the Board of Directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure and transportation systems.

The Rowan Chamber is a not-for-profit business advocacy organization with 800 members. The Chamber has been serving the needs of the business community for nearly 100 years. Benefits include professional development, business referrals, networking programs and much more. For more information, contact the Chamber: 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com

