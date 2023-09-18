The Rowan Chamber’s most recent campaign is being called a success

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber is pleased to announce that the “Get In The Game” Campaign was successful with 59 new members vs. a goal of 30 new members during the campaign.

New member investments were $24,889 vs. a goal of $10,500 and total investments of over $62,000.

“Our wonderful Campaign volunteers helped us reach the all time record for new members and 200% over goal!” said Terry Osborne Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber. The previous record was 57 new members in 2021 vs. 59 this year.

Top Producer is Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College. Second top producer is Terry Osborne, Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board and third top producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates.

All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.

The Top Team is Catawba College, led by Team Captain Dr. Christine Lynn.

The deadline for the 2024 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 29. If you were not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or www.rowanchamber.com.

