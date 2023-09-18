PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

The Rowan Chamber’s most recent campaign is being called a success

Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producers (left to right): Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College;...
Rowan Chamber Campaign Top Producers (left to right): Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College; Terry Osborne, Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board; and, Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates.(Rowan Chamber)
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber is pleased to announce that the “Get In The Game” Campaign was successful with 59 new members vs. a goal of 30 new members during the campaign.

New member investments were $24,889 vs. a goal of $10,500 and total investments of over $62,000.

“Our wonderful Campaign volunteers helped us reach the all time record for new members and 200% over goal!” said Terry Osborne Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board and Chair-elect of the Rowan Chamber. The previous record was 57 new members in 2021 vs. 59 this year.

Top Producer is Dr. Christine Lynn, Catawba College. Second top producer is Terry Osborne, Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board and third top producer is Elia Gegorek, Gegorek & Associates. 

All volunteers won valuable prizes donated by Chamber member firms.

The Top Team is Catawba College, led by Team Captain Dr. Christine Lynn.

The deadline for the 2024 Directory and New Member perks has been extended until Fri., Sept. 29.  If you were not able to join during the Campaign and are still interested in membership, please contact the Rowan Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com  or www.rowanchamber.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub
Christian Daniel Martinez was charged.
Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

Latest News

The Lagoona Bay project will not move forward in Huntersville, according to the developer.
Developer nixes plans to bring Lagoona Bay to Huntersville
The job fair, which will prioritize both critical clinical and nonclinical staffing...
Salisbury VA Health Care System to host September job fair
zMAX Dragway in Concord is now covered in dirt for this Saturday's high-flying SuperMotocross...
Tourism officials expect busy weekend in Cabarrus County with old and new events drawing crowds
Born from the passionate endeavors of Brent and Beth Engelwood of China Grove in 2010, what...
Spotlight on Old Town Soap Co.: From local craft to global demand