PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Pregnant woman, 2 sons die of carbon monoxide poisoning inside camper, officials say

The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley –...
The deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley – were confirmed by family members..(GoFundMe)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A pregnant woman and two of her children died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a camper in Kansas this weekend, officials confirmed.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Inman Motocross track after receiving a report of three deceased people in a camper.

Family members later confirmed the deaths of three members of the Richey family – mom Felecia and sons Tison and Bentley. They are survived by husband and father Jason Richey and a 3-year-old son and brother.

According to a GoFundMe page, Felecia Richey was pregnant at the time of her death.

The page is raining money to cover the costs of three funerals.

“Today we received news that our dear family friend Jason Richey lost his wife and 2 children suddenly to carbon monoxide poisoning this morning. Jason and Felicia were also expecting a new little one,” the page reads. “We are asking for your prayers, support, and love as he and his 3-year-old son navigate through this devastating time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub
Christian Daniel Martinez was charged.
Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

Latest News

The Panthers will play their first home game of the season on Monday Night Football.
Panthers to host division-rival Saints in home opener
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
4 people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting
McKee Road Elementary School will be awarded with $2,500 after it won the Panthers' spirit rock...
McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers spirit rock competition
Authorities said John Alexander broke into a residence hall on the school’s campus on Sept. 3.
Man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College to appear in court