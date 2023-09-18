PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Suspect turns himself in after man shot, killed in Rock Hill

The shooting happened on Roddey Street on Saturday night.
Quadir Sharyf Baxter
Quadir Sharyf Baxter(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The suspect wanted after a man was shot and killed at a Rock Hill home over the weekend is now in custody, police said.

The shooting happened on Roddey Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Once at the scene, officers found a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined the victim had attempted to break up an argument at the home when he was shot multiple times by 44-year-old Quadir Sharyf Baxter.

Police said Baxter fled after the shooting. Detectives secured warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence against the suspect.

On Monday, Baxter was taken into custody after turning himself in at the Rock Hill Law Center, police said.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the victim.

Anyone with information about the case or Baxter's location should call police at 803-329-7200.

