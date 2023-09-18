Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on early Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 200 block of North Tryon Street, near a row of restaurants and bars, just before 2:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

After receiving a call for an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, officers were unable to locate any victims at the scene, but learned that four people had taken themselves to a nearby hospital. All had gunshot wounds.

Police then responded to the hospital and began gathering interviews.

North Tryon Street is currently closed between 5th and 6th streets, but CMPD expects it to reopen soon.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

