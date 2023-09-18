PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot in his patrol car Saturday evening by an unknown assailant.(Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — A “person of interest” was detained in the investigation of the fatal shooting of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, a department spokesperson said early Monday.

There was no additional information about the detained person but officials planned to hold a news conference later in the morning, said law enforcement technician Kimberly Herrera at the sheriff’s information bureau.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot as he sat in his patrol car at an intersection and died at a hospital after being found unconscious in the vehicle around 6 p.m. Saturday in the city of Palmdale, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

“Without warning, he was murdered while serving our community,” an emotional Luna said at a Sunday news conference during which he urged any potential witnesses to contact detectives.

The department released grainy surveillance video of a dark-colored sedan that pulled alongside the patrol car in the moments before the shooting. Luna said investigators believe the “vehicle of interest” is a gray Toyota Corolla manufactured between 2006 and 2012.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub
Christian Daniel Martinez was charged.
Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

Latest News

The Panthers will play their first home game of the season on Monday Night Football.
Panthers to host division-rival Saints in home opener
4 people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting
McKee Road Elementary School will be awarded with $2,500 after it won the Panthers' spirit rock...
McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers spirit rock competition
Authorities said John Alexander broke into a residence hall on the school’s campus on Sept. 3.
Man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College to appear in court
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return