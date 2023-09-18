McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers spirit rock competition, $2,500 top prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints in Monday night’s home opener, there will be some special guests at Bank of America Stadium.

A teacher from McKee Road Elementary School in south Charlotte will be recognized for her school’s spirit after she and some students designed and painted a Panthers-themed rock.

The Panthers teamed up with area schools to put on the contest, awarding $2,500 as a top prize, and $1,000 to each school placing second through 10th.

McKee Road Elementary School will be awarded with $2,500 after it won the Panthers' spirit rock competition. (Carolina Panthers)

McKee Road art teacher Stephanie Arem said she had less than a week to come up with the idea, execute it and submit it before the Panthers’ deadline. Even still, it was enough time to win first place.

Arem said the theme of the rock was the “History of Art” using the Panthers logo. Each logo was illustrated as if it were done by a famous artist, such as VanGogh, Picasso and Warhol to name a few.

She got the call on Friday that her design won.

“Anytime that you can get funding, especially that comes from outside of the school, when it’s not the parents, that’s always a big deal,” Arem said. “So to be recognized, and to be kind of gifted this really nice sum of money to kind of help our program, that’s huge.”

In addition to the recognition Arem and her school will receive during Monday’s game, there is also a big celebration at the school this morning as well.

