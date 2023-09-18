PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers spirit rock competition, $2,500 top prize

Art teacher Stephanie Arem used the Panthers’ logo to illustrate the “History of Art.”
By Faith Alford
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When the Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints in Monday night’s home opener, there will be some special guests at Bank of America Stadium.

A teacher from McKee Road Elementary School in south Charlotte will be recognized for her school’s spirit after she and some students designed and painted a Panthers-themed rock.

The Panthers teamed up with area schools to put on the contest, awarding $2,500 as a top prize, and $1,000 to each school placing second through 10th.

McKee Road Elementary School will be awarded with $2,500 after it won the Panthers' spirit rock...
McKee Road Elementary School will be awarded with $2,500 after it won the Panthers' spirit rock competition.(Carolina Panthers)

McKee Road art teacher Stephanie Arem said she had less than a week to come up with the idea, execute it and submit it before the Panthers’ deadline. Even still, it was enough time to win first place.

Arem said the theme of the rock was the “History of Art” using the Panthers logo. Each logo was illustrated as if it were done by a famous artist, such as VanGogh, Picasso and Warhol to name a few.

She got the call on Friday that her design won.

“Anytime that you can get funding, especially that comes from outside of the school, when it’s not the parents, that’s always a big deal,” Arem said. “So to be recognized, and to be kind of gifted this really nice sum of money to kind of help our program, that’s huge.”

In addition to the recognition Arem and her school will receive during Monday’s game, there is also a big celebration at the school this morning as well.

Related: Panthers holding spirit rock competition for local schools, winners to receive art grant

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: One hurt, two killed in fatal crash
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Christian Daniel Martinez was charged.
Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

Latest News

John Foster Alexander
Man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College to appear in court
4 people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting
Joint Base Charleston says they are looking for an F-35 plane after a ‘mishap’ involving a...
Pilot ejected after ‘mishap’ involving F-35, search for missing plane ongoing
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub