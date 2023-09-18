PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College to appear in court

Authorities said the man broke into a residence hall and sexually assaulted a female student.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of trespassing and assaulting a student at Belmont Abbey College is scheduled to appear in Gaston County court on Monday morning.

Authorities said John Alexander broke into a residence hall on the school’s campus on Sept. 3.

Police said he went to one of the two floors of girl’s rooms, went through some of the rooms, and sexually assaulted a student. Surveillance footage captured him roaming the halls.

Surveillance footage showed Alexander walking the halls of a residence hall.
Surveillance footage showed Alexander walking the halls of a residence hall.(Belmont Abbey College)

Jail records show that Alexander is charged with second-degree trespassing, breaking and entering, burglary, secret peeping and sexual battery.

While some students said that the key pad on the dorm did not work properly at the time of the incident, campus police said the doors were still locked.

Two days after the incident, officials said Alexander turned himself in to Mecklenburg County authorities, but was later moved to Gaston County, where the charges stem from.

He bonded out less than 24 hours later.

