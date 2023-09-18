Kannapolis Christmas events, schedule announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas returns this holiday season with events that have become treasured family traditions in the region. The official kick off will be the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 18.

The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30 and The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 9.

The Celebration of Lights includes thousands of twinkling lights in dozens of displays throughout Village Park. Adults and children are welcome to ride the Winterland Express, a g-24 scale replica CP Huntington engine, and count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view unique holiday light displays. Manufactured in Italy, the Village Park Double Decker Carousel features 1,800 lights, Brazilian oak decking, and charming hand painted Venetian murals that you can ride as you get into the spirit of the holidays.

Again, this year, kids of all ages will be able to visit Santa and have their photo made.

Maestro Leonard Bearstein of the famed Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra is back this year, spreading his holiday magic in Kannapolis. He is joined by the 18 animatronic bear orchestra who will delight children and adults alike with their witty banter, inspiring instrumental pieces, and traditional favorite holiday songs! Visit the Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra in the Village Park Multi-Purpose Room throughout the Celebration of Lights.

The Celebration of Lights also features performances from our very own Kannapolis Singing Bears, the Chuckles Quartet, who will entertain you with a Christmas Carol performance. The Chuckles Quartet are housed outside in Village Park. Both sets of Christmas Bears have an impressive lineup filled with holiday banter, music, and fun.

Throughout the month of December area choirs and a holiday marketplace with area artisans will also be on hand to make your visit more enjoyable.

Food and drink is available for purchase. Enjoy the fire pit and making of s’mores and much more.

Admission to the park and viewing of the lights and bears is free; tickets are required to ride the carousel and train. Purchase carousel tickets onsite at Village Park. They will be available on a first come basis each evening.

Reserve your seat on the Winterland Express, Sunday thru Thursday, by purchasing a ticket online at www.kannapolisnc.gov/Christmas. Walkup onsite tickets will be available if space allows. Fridays and Saturday tickets may be purchased onsite at Village Park on a first come basis.

The park is located at 700 West C Street in Kannapolis.

Additional Information:

November 18 – Tree Lighting Ceremony – 6 p.m. at Village Park, 700 West C St. Celebrate the start of the Christmas season in Kannapolis with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy live music and entertainment. Fireworks will immediately follow the Tree Lighting Ceremony at approximately 6:15 p.m. Free Admission.

November 18 - December 30 – Celebration of Lights –Open 6-9 p.m. Sundays thru Thursdays; 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) Come to Village Park and enjoy all the beautiful lights and displays in celebration of the holidays. Area choirs and school groups will perform on select evenings. Bring your wish list for your visit with Santa – you are welcome to take your photo with him at no charge. Other activities include making a holiday craft, enjoying smore’s around the fire pit and much more. Local craft and artisans will be on hand on the weekends so come prepared to do your Christmas shopping. Food trucks will have food and drinks for sale.

November 24-26 – Begin your holiday shopping Thanksgiving weekend at the Holiday Market. Local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from stocking stuffers to those hard-to-find gift items, the market will have something for everyone. The market will be inside Kannapolis City Hall, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Food and drinks will be on sale. Free admission.

December 9 - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade begins in downtown Kannapolis at 6 p.m. – This special nighttime parade travels through the streets of downtown Kannapolis and usually lasts until 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in participating in the parade as a sponsor or a float entry visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmasparade. A limited number of professional floats are available, or you can enter your own float. Float registrations are due November 10.

Direct Links to Register for the Parade:

Any Float Entry: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation/Kannapolis-Christmas/Parade-Application

Band Entry: https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Government-Departments/Parks-Recreation/Kannapolis-Christmas/Parade-Band-Application

