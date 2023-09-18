Great stretch of weather ahead after damp end to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cloudy and damp end to the weekend, we’re setting ourselves up for a great stretch of weather this week!

This Week: Seasonal with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80

Weekend: 70s, more clouds, rain chance possible

Conditions are going to be very similar to Monday for the rest of the week. High temperatures are around 80 degrees and lows are down into the 50s and 60s, which is average for this time of year.

It will be a great night for football when the Panthers host the Saints on Monday. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

By Friday and the weekend, there may be a more cloud cover and some model guidance suggests a tropical disturbance along the Carolina coast that could throw some showers back our way, but that part of the forecast is much less certain.

At this point, I would not be overly concerned with canceling outdoor plans, but I would strongly suggest monitoring the long-range forecast with the WBTV Weather Team as the picture becomes clearer in time.

- Meteorologist Eric Garlick

