PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

GRAPHIC: Suspects follow man home, carjack his Aston Martin in targeted crime, police say

The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.
The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage.
By Zoe Strothers, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this story includes content that some may find disturbing.

WESTPORT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Westport man had his Aston Martin carjacked from inside his garage over the weekend, police said.

The attack was caught on surveillance video in the garage.

Police said they responded to a residence on Bayberry Lane at 3:50 p.m. Sunday for a report of a burglary and carjacking.

The man told police he had returned home when two suspects entered his garage, assaulted and forcibly removed him from the blue Aston Martin.

“It is believed that the suspects arrived at the residence in a dark blue BMW, as this vehicle was seen fleeing with the stolen vehicle,” police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The blue Aston Martin and dark blue BMW were reported to be last seen traveling north on Route 8.

Police said they believed the victim was targeted and followed back to their residence.

The Aston Martin had not been recovered, and there were no arrests as of Monday at noon.

The dark blue BMW that was involved was later reported stolen from Norwalk.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau has been investigating the case.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A man is dead after a crash in Claremont Saturday night involved an SUV and a riding lawnmower.
Claremont man killed in crash involving riding lawnmower
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police put out an alert around 9 p.m. Saturday that the crash had closed...
Medic: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Charlotte crash
Anthony Dashonn Guin
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub
Christian Daniel Martinez was charged.
Another chase on I-85 results in arrest in Rowan County

Latest News

The Panthers will play their first home game of the season on Monday Night Football.
Panthers to host division-rival Saints in home opener
Sherry Pollex, who endured a long battle with cancer, passed away on Sunday at age 44.
Sherry Pollex, philanthropist and longtime girlfriend of NASCAR champion, dies at 44
4 people were hurt in a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Monday morning.
Police: 4 hurt in uptown Charlotte shooting
McKee Road Elementary School will be awarded with $2,500 after it won the Panthers' spirit rock...
McKee Road Elementary wins Panthers spirit rock competition
Authorities said John Alexander broke into a residence hall on the school’s campus on Sept. 3.
Man accused of trespassing, assault at Belmont Abbey College to appear in court