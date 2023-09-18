PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Driver of stolen car flees after deadly Charlotte crash, police say

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
The passenger of the Land Rover was located after the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen car over the weekend in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Sunday on Idlewild Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of a 2015 Land Rover was traveling on Idlewild Road toward Independence Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a 2019 Dodge Challenger as it was making a left turn.

The passenger in the Dodge, 33-year-old Taze Jordan Pritchett, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD. The 31-year-old driver was taken to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries, officers said.

According to investigators, the driver and passenger of the Land Rover fled the scene after the crash. Officers searched the area and located the 20-year-old passenger who suffered injuries from the crash and an assault, CMPD officials said. She was taken to Atrium Health Main for treatment.

The driver of the Land Rover was not found, police said. That vehicle was reported stolen from Charlotte on Sept. 11, according to the department.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-2169, ext. 6.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

