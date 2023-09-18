Deadly crash closes part of Sandy Porter Road in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash Monday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. That victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Sandy Porter Road is closed in both directions as the investigation is underway. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this and other breaking news.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.