Deadly crash closes part of Sandy Porter Road in southwest Charlotte

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
The crash has closed a portion of Sandy Porter Road.
The crash has closed a portion of Sandy Porter Road.(John Sparks / WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly crash Monday afternoon in southwest Charlotte.

The crash happened on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. That victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Sandy Porter Road is closed in both directions as the investigation is underway. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

