Community celebrates 93rd birthday of business owner and longtime volunteer

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A special celebration was held this weekend to mark the 93rd birthday of a man who has served his community in a number of ways for a lot of years.

Harry Agner is known to some as the longtime owner and operator of the popular Chicken & Oyster Shack restaurant (1950-1996) in Spencer. On Friday night more than 60 family, friends, and dignitaries gathered at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury to honor Harry’s legacy with a program called “A Night Full Of Love.”

As part of the celebration, Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander proclaimed Friday, September 15, as Harry Agner Day, and read the following proclamation:

WHEREAS, Harry L. Agner will be honored by friends and relatives at the Salisbury Elks Lodge 699 on the occasion of his 93rd birthday on September 15, 2023; and

WHEREAS, Harry L. Agner joined the Salisbury Elks Lodge in January, 1960 at the age of 29, remained active in the Elks until 2023, was Exalted Ruler twice from 1964-1965 and 1975-1976, and District Deputy to the Grand Lodge from 1976-1977, and held State Secretary position and Veterans Home Service Director for many year, and continues to be active as a member and Past Exalted Ruler; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Agner has dedicated his life to the support of Veterans, with the Division of Veteran Affairs in 2014 recognizing 17 years and over 284 hours of volunteer service. Mr. Agner also served as an active member of the military from 1950 – 1972 in the Army National Guard ending his military career as a Captain and receiving the Freedom Team Salute; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Agner also served as a Mason with the Keller-Memorial Lodge #657, earning the Masons Veteran Emblem for 50 years of service, was recognized as a Master Mason, Masson of the Year, Grand Master for Andrew Jackson Lodge, Award for Meritorious Service, and the Scottish Rite, 32nd degree, and a member of the Shriners, receiving Shriner of the Year in 2003; and

WHEREAS, Harry L. Agner has been an active member of the American Legion Post 342, holding various offices, including Commander, and AL Baseball Team Concessions Manager for 20 years, and joined the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016; and

WHEREAS, Harry L. Agner was the owner and operator of Chicken & Oyster Shack for over 46 year in the town of Salisbury and supported many organizations in the local community through donations and services through his operation; and

WHEREAS, the citizens of the City of Salisbury, NC wish to honor Mr. Agner for his passion and commitment to the Salisbury Elks Lodge #699, American Legion, Veterans Affairs, and veterans across Rowan County, his example as a role model to other members of the Salisbury Elks Lodge 699, and his service and dedication to the community; and

NOW, THERFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of Salisbury, on behalf of the Salisbury City Council and all citizens hereof, I do hereby proclaim September 15 2023, as:

“Harry Agner Day”

in Salisbury, NC, urging all citizens to join me in honoring Harry Agner on his 93rd Birthday and in extending best wishes for his continued success in his future endeavors.

Further, I hereby present Harry Agner with this Key to the City; it is not a key to any lock, but is the true key to the hearts of the citizens of Salisbury.

“Thank you for what we’ve known for a long time,” Harry’s son Steve said. “There’s a lot of reasons that people volunteer. Sometimes they reach out to you and say that ‘we need your help,’ and you respond, but often people recognize the need for something and they take the initiative and they make something happen, and I think that’s what we saw a lot in family life. It was never talked about or preached to us, it was lead by example. We saw it done, and we followed in many cases. What we learned is no matter what we did, he was always doing more and continued to do it longer. So I’ll just tell you if you’re going to be a servant volunteer, be a servant leader.”

Harry Agner’s life illustrates the point made by his son. His servant leader role benefitted thousands in the community through the American Legion, the Rowan County American Legion Baseball Team, more than 284 volunteer hours with the Division of Veterans Affairs, various offices through the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, Habitat for Humanity, the Masons, service through Haven Lutheran Church and Christiana Lutheran Church, the Shriners, and for 22 years of service with the U.S. Army,

During Friday night’s celebration Agner was honored by NC House Representative Harry Warren with a certificate acknowledging Agner’s birthday and for “a life well lived in service to his country, to his community, and to his Lord.”

“I’m just such a lucky, blessed person. God has blessed me all of my life. I couldn’t be any more blessed than I am blessed,” a grateful Agner said. “All of the organizations that I have been a member of, I’m not a card-carrying member. When I join something I want to be part of it. So I think each and everyone of you for being here tonight and making me feel so good, and you surprised the heck out of me!”

Agner was also presented with a Lifetime Service Award by the Salisbury Elks Lodge #699. That award recognized Agner’s service to the community and to veterans, noting Agner’s “diligent work, inspiration and passion towards veterans causes and programs, and for service to our country.”

