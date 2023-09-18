Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with Burger Box Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Not that we needed a reason to celebrate this culinary staple, but Monday is National Cheeseburger Day!

So, what better guests to have than the owners of a food truck that specializes in all things burger?!

Alex Carroll and Shenaira Allen own the Burger Box Food Truck, which features made-to-order smash burgers, all-beef hot dogs, grilled cheeses and many other specialty sandwiches.

Find out how these two got their food truck up and running in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

